G2K pays tribute to tourism, business giant, 'Butch' Stewart
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has lauded the late Gordon 'Butch' Stewart as a Jamaica icon.
Stewart died late Monday evening at the age of 79.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the visionary leader of Jamaican development in the business and tourism industry,” the group said in a statement.
“His massive contribution to the tourism sector, not just within Jamaica but regionally through his brand Sandals will never be forgotten, but even more so, will be the joy he brought to countless individuals and families of all races, classes, nationalities and creeds from around the world,” it added.
G2K President Ryan Strachan said that “simply put, Jamaica has lost an icon, and a family has said goodbye to a father, grandfather, son, and friend.”
“Mr Stewart's passing has saddened me deeply, as one who looked up to him, but his legacy will live on,” Strachan added.
Meanwhile,Vice President Demoy Kerr said that "Butch Stewart created a paradise in the Caribbean for many families. I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”
“I could talk about how he put the Caribbean on the international bucket list or the jobs he created nationally or regionally. He has contributed across all sectors in a very real way. We have lost a mogul, an icon, and a legend.”
“Mr Stewart will also be remembered for his significant philanthropic work; through the Sandals Foundation, and by personal donations, countless good causes were supported, such as supporting education, community development, healthcare and environmental causes around the Caribbean. His phrase 'Love is all you need' is truly something he lived by,” the group said.
The organisation extended condolences to Stewart's family, friends, associates and the entire ATL, Jamaica Observer, Sandals family, among other business linkages.
