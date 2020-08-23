G2K welcomes return of National Political Debates

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party, is celebrating the return of the National Political Debates that commence on August 25, 2020.

The first topic covered will be social issues, to be followed by economics & finance and concluded with a debate between both party leaders on August 29.

“We were pleased to learn of the resuming of the political debates in what is expected to be a very competitive General Election. Jamaicans the world over are keen to hear directly from the respective political parties at this pivotal time in our nation's history,” G2K President, Ryan Strachan, said.

“Simply put, a repeat of the 2016 boycott would have deprived many the opportunity to further acquaint themselves with those seeking to lead Jamaica at this critical time in our history, as we combat COVID-19 and the attendant socioeconomic challenges. We are grateful that good sense has prevailed,” he continued.

G2K said it will continue to advocate for the elevating of public dialogue on relevant matters.

“Indeed, poll numbers shared by Mr Noel DaCosta, Chairman of the Jamaica Debates Commission, state that 60-67 per cent of respondents stated that debates influenced their voting decision. Further, we learned from Vice-Chairman, Brian Schmidt, that a staggering 78 per cent of respondents said debates should be mandatory for elections. Both of the aforementioned far exceed 2016's 47 per cent voter turnout and leaves one to infer that debates have the potential to contribute to a reversal of voter apathy of the past 25 years,” G2K General Secretary Javin Baker explained.

“Our hope in this information age is that debates and related initiatives give rise to a 60 per cent voter turnout as an informed electorate is an engaged electorate,” he added.