GCT reduction to 15% now in effect
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The reduction in the standard rate of General Consumption Tax (GCT) payable in respect to taxable goods and services is now in effect.
The reduction, which was announced in the recent Budget Debate by Minister of Finance Dr Nigel Clarke, will see Jamaica paying 15 per cent for GCT, down from 16.5 per cent.
The new GCT rate was published in the Jamaica Gazette dated March 30, 2020, titled The Provisional Collection of Tax (General Consumption Tax) Order 2020.
In announcing the reduction Clarke had noted that this was the first cut in the GCT rate since it was introduced in 1991 that was not accompanied by GCT being applied to other areas.
“A cut in the rate of GCT will leave more disposable income in the economy which will boost economic activity, which would benefit all households and firms,” Clarke added.
Merchants have been reminded to make the changes in their calculations on the price of goods immediately.
ARTHUR HALL
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy