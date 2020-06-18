GECOM meeting postponed to Friday, no quorum

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— A planned meeting of the seven-member Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to accept a report from Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield failed to come off on Thursday because of a lack of quorum, at least two commission members told reporters.

Both the government-appointed Commissioner Vincent Alexander and the opposition-nominated member, Sase Gunraj, confirmed that the meeting has now been rescheduled to Friday.

“The meeting did not take place, therefore there is nothing official to report, any chatter on the side, it is not my intention to bring that to the public domain,” Alexander told reporters outside the GECOM building.

But Gunraj, while he would not disclose why the other members of the commission failed to attend the talks, said “no report has been received by the chairperson from the chief elections officer and despite being told that he is on his way, up to when I left the building he had not arrived”.

He said he believed the commission has “certain powers” which he “is actively contemplating”, but would not go into details.”

The opposition nominated commissioner also dismissed reports that GECOM had been served with legal notice preventing Lowenfield from submitting a report to the GECOM chairperson, retired justice Claudette Singh.

“My perusal of them (documents) does not reveal that any injunction was served,” he told reporters.

Earlier, GECOM public relations officer Yolanda Ward in a statement issued to reporters noted that Lowenfield had been served with a notice refraining him from complying with the directions of the GECOM chairperson.

In the brief statement, Ward said that “Notice of Motion was filed in the Court of Appeal and served on the Chairperson and CEO” and that the “Notice was served on the CEO before 13:00hrs (local time).

“The Notice restraints the CEO from 'complying with the directions of the chairperson' and as a consequence a report was not submitted. The commission will meet as planned. Decisions on the outcome would be communicated immediately,” Ward said in the statement.