GECOM meeting to discuss election report

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to resume its deliberations after a two-hour meeting today as voters here await the official results of the disputed March 2 regional and general elections.

All six nominated government and opposition commissioners attended the morning meeting with several media houses reporting that moves are afoot to dismiss the Chief Elections Officer (CEO), Keith Lowenfield, who on the weekend presented a report to GECOM that gives the win to the ruling coalition, A partnership for National Unity instead of the Peoples Progressive Party/Civic, as per the national recount.

Last Friday, GECOM chairman, retired justice Claudette Singh had informed Lowenfield by letter that he should revisit her previous communication of July 9 to prepare his report based on last week's national recount.

The GECOM meeting is scheduled to resume at 2:30 pm (local time).