GECOM office set ablaze in Guyana
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Region 10 office of the Guyana Elections Commission in Wismar was damaged by fire early this morning.
There were no reported injuries.
Demerara Waves, one of the country's media organisation, reported that police suspect arsonists to be responsible for the fire.
It said a security guard, who was at the front of the building, told investigators that about 1:55 am she heard an explosion at the back of the building.
According to the news outlet, the woman said two men were seen running up the road as the building went up in flames.
The fire was contained in two hours, however, police reported that the upper flat of the building was destroyed.
Authorities have been under international pressure to certify an Opposition victory in national elections even as the head of the elections commission argued that the March 2 vote was badly flawed and should be thrown out.
Guyana's Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield latest report to GECOM shows a victory for the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU). However, this has since been rejected as well.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy