GECOM says arrangements completed for CARICOM to oversee election recount

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) says it has completed all the preparatory arrangements for the commencement of the national recount exercise as agreed to by President David Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo with the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

But in a statement, GECOM said, “while the commission has considered the request in principle, a signed agreement between the leaders and CARICOM is essential in order for the process to be operationalised”.

Over the last weekend, a five-member independent CARICOM team arrived here following a statement by Barbados Prime Minister and CARICOM chair Mia Mottley, to overlook the recount of votes in all 10 regions following the March 2 regional and general elections.

Granger had asked Mottley to ensure that the CARICOM initiative operates within the legal framework of the constitution of Guyana and respect the role of the Elections Commission and the rulings of the Supreme Court.

Last Friday, GECOM said the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU=AFC), had polled 136,057 and 130,289 respectively in the general and regional elections as against 77,231 and 74,877 respectively for the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C). If the preliminary result is upheld, it would mean that the coalition would have won the disputed polls.

In its statement, GECOM said that the recount exercise will be conducted at the Arthur Chung's Conference Centre and that a site visit has already been undertaken by GECOM; the CARICOM delegation which is headed by former Dominica attorney general and foreign affairs minister Francine Baron; the Guyana Police Force; and representatives from the Ministry of Tourism.