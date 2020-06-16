GECOM to name winner of disputed elections
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), retired justice Claudette Singh said today that she had requested that the chief elections officer, Keith Lowenfield prepare a report to ascertain the results of the elections in keeping with the laws of Guyana.
In a statement, GECOM said that Lowenfield is “to prepare report in keeping with Section 96 of the Representation of the Act, Chapter 1:03; paving the way for official declaration of Election Results 16 June 2020”
The statement said that in her decision to the Commission, “Justice Singh asserted that the Commission does not have the powers of a court of law to examine and re-examine witnesses or to procure official documents to determine the truth of the allegations contained therein.
Singh posited that she is of the opinion that some of the allegations are of a serious nature and must be addressed.
However, she said, “ Article 163 (1) (b) of the Constitution confers on the High Court the exclusive jurisdiction to determine the validity of an election.”
The recount ended on June 9. The main opposition, People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), claimed that it showed it had won the elections by more than 15,000 votes, while the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU,) claimed there were numerous instances of irregularities and anomalies.
