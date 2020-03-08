GECOM urged to ensure that election results can withstand international scrutiny

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — The Bar Association of Guyana is calling on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to ensure that all necessary steps are taken so that the results of last Monday's elections can withstand local and international scrutiny before making any declaration required by law.

In a statement, the group which represents attorneys in Guyana, said it joins international observers and the ABCE diplomats “in asserting that there can be no lawful declaration of results of the general and regional elections until all legal requirements have been complied with by GECOM to ensure transparency and credibility of those results”.

Last Thursday, the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic, was granted an injunction blocking the Elections Commission from making a final declaration of the results for Region 4 without a final verification of the results.

Regional 4 includes the capital, Georgetown, and is the largest division in the country with 285,618 registered voters.

GECOM has since moved to the Chief Justice to have the injunction dismissed and the Chief Justice will hand down a ruling on the issue on Sunday.

The Bar Association of Guyana, which was an accredited local observer for the elections, noted that up to and including the voting process, it was found that the elections were free, fair and transparent.