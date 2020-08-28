GK suspends operations at canning plant after employees test positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy (GK) says it has suspended operations at its Grace Canning Plant in Kingston, following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its team members.

The company said the Ministry of Health has been advised and both team members who tested positive for COVID-19 are at home in isolation.

The company noted that all team members who have been in contact with the infected persons are being tested for the virus and have been placed under quarantine pending their test results.

The company has advised that the canning facility will undergo extensive sanitising and deep cleaning and is expected to resume operations early next week.