GK suspends operations at canning plant after employees test positive for COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica – GraceKennedy (GK) says it has suspended operations at its Grace Canning Plant in Kingston, following two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its team members.
The company said the Ministry of Health has been advised and both team members who tested positive for COVID-19 are at home in isolation.
The company noted that all team members who have been in contact with the infected persons are being tested for the virus and have been placed under quarantine pending their test results.
The company has advised that the canning facility will undergo extensive sanitising and deep cleaning and is expected to resume operations early next week.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy