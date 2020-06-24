GNC files for bankruptcy, La-Z-Boy closes manufacturing plant

(AP)— Health and wellness company GNC Holdings has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. It is looking to close at least 800 stores.

The company said in a statement that it's looking to restructure its balance sheet at the same time it explores finding a potential buyer, with a minimum purchase price of at least US$760 million.

GNC and all of its subsidiaries remain open for business.

The company expects to confirm a standalone plan of reorganisation or consummate a sale that will allow the business to exit from the bankruptcy process in the fall.

Meanwhile, furniture company La-Z-Boy has decided to permanently close its Newton, Mississippi manufacturing plant and reduce its global workforce by approximately 10 per cent. The company had previously temporarily closed the majority of its manufacturing operations and temporarily furloughed 70 per cent of its employees as it dealt with plant and store closures tied to the pandemic.

La-Z-Boy said in a regulatory filing that it has called back about 6,000 workers.

Consolidated sales dropped 19.1 per cent in its fiscal fourth quarter because of the impact of the virus outbreak on the last two months of the period. Same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries network fell 35 per cent due to the pandemic and related store closures.