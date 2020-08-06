Gager lauds front line workers in the fight against COVID-19 at civic ceremony

TRELAWNY, JAMAICA — Mayor of Falmouth Councillor C Junior Gager is saluting front line workers for their role in the country's fight against the spread of COVID-19.

"I commend those heroes who are oftentimes overlooked,” Gager declared.

Speaking at the Independence Day Civic ceremony held in the historic Water Square, Falmouth, today, Gager, who is also the chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC), lauded healthcare workers, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, sanitation workers, taxi operators, among others, for providing sterling service in the COVID-19 fight.

"I pause to commend all our front line workers who have played, and still play a major role in this fight. I commend our doctors, nurses, all healthcare workers, police officers…" the TMC chairman remarked.

He argued that the resilience of the front line workers epitomises the Jamaica 58 theme: 'Jamaica 58, Resilient and Strong'.

"This theme is a most fitting one, even now as we battle this COVID-19 pandemic. At a time like this we must be strong, we must be resilient in our resolve to prevent the spread of the virus" Gager stressed.

Horace Hines