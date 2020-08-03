Game bird hunting season opens Saturday, August 15
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says the 2020 Game Bird Shooting Season is declared to open on Saturday, August 15 and close on Sunday, September 20.
Under the Wild Life Protection (Game Birds) (Declaration of Shooting Season) Order, 2020, the season's hunting sessions are from sunrise to 9:00 am and 2:30 pm to sunset on Saturdays and from sunrise to 9:00 am on Sundays.
According to the agency, only the following game birds are to be hunted during the season:
- Zenaida Dove/Pea Dove
- White-winged Dove
- White-crowned Pigeon/Baldpate
- Mourning Dove/ Long-tailed Pea Dove
NEPA said overall bag limit per shooting session is 20 birds, with the exception of the White-crowned Pigeon which is 15.
It added that shooting within game reserves/sanctuaries and forest reserves, as well as within 50 metres from the boundaries of game reserves/ sanctuaries is prohibited.
The agency further noted that COVID-19 guidelines have been established in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness' protocols to ensure the safety of the stakeholders involved in the season.
