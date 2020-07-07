Gaming lounges reopen tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gaming lounges are set to reopen tomorrow, Minister of Finance and the Public Service Nigel Clarke has announced.

Dr Clarke announced the reopening in the House of Representatives this afternoon.

“This decision comes following the development and publication of COVID-19 reopening and operating protocols by the Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission in consultation with the gaming lounge operators,” he said.

“The protocols have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and received no objection from the public health authorities.”

He said gaming lounges represent the last segment of Jamaica's gambling industry to reopen, and they make a significant contribution to Jamaica's economic activity and employment.

For the financial year ending March 2020, gaming lounges contributed $490 million of direct revenue for the government, outside of PAYE deductions and GCT contributions.