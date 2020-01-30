Ganja seized in Negril

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Narcotics Police seized 40 pounds of ganja and one kilogram of cocaine off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland on Tuesday, January 28.

Reports are that about 12:50 am, the Jamaica Defence Force coastguard intercepted a vessel with seven men aboard – four Hondurans and three Jamaicans.

The vessel was searched and the drugs found. All seven men were subsequently arrested.

Their identities have been withheld pending further investigations, the police said.