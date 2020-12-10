Garbage backlog almost cleared – NSWMA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, says the backlog in garbage collection due to the recent inclement weather is almost cleared.

“Coming out of the rainy season, we did accumulate quite a bit of backlog, especially in Kingston, St Catherine, St Andrew and parts of St Thomas. We had some real challenges. My operations director and her team came up with a master plan for two weekends of special operations, culminating last Sunday (December 6). We have cut the backlog now by at least 80 per cent… moving from approximately 200 loads to about 20 plus loads now,” he said.

Gordon was responding to questions posed by media practitioners during a virtual post-Cabinet press briefing yesterday.

Turning to the issue of garbage collection in commercial districts, Gordon said increased focus will be placed on the usual “problem areas [around] Christmas time — the heavy vending areas [and] our commercial centres”.

“We have, in the past, deployed the kind of resources in those areas [around] this time to ensure that we stay on top of the additional garbage that will come in as the Christmas season [progresses]. This year is no different. We have already met with the teams; we have already allocated [resources] as necessary, and so there should be no difficulty managing the excess garbage that will come around at this time,” he said.

Gordon once again gave the assurance that Jamaicans will enjoy a clean Christmas period, with their neighbourhoods and commercial centres being free of garbage pile-up.

“Jamaica can expect a clean Christmas — and we commit to that… weather permitting, because if the rain interrupts, it slows the operations down…but once the weather holds, we will have a clean Christmas,” he said.