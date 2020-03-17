GasPro launches see-through cooking cylinder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) Limited, distributors of GasPro cooking gas, has launched a new concept in the industry with a composite LPG cylinder.
Branded GasPro Plus, the cylinder is made of translucent, high-density polymer and is touted to be lighter and safer than the metal which it replaces. The composite, see-through, cylinder also allows the consumer to assess the gas level.
“Safety is paramount within the gas industry, and so we went ahead with the bold move to introduce this safe yet innovative and aesthetically pleasing cooking gas cylinder,” Rohan Ambersley, Chief Executive Officer of Massy Gas was quoted in release.
“The composite cylinder is lighter and weighs approximately 50 per cent of the weight of a metal cylinder making it easier for the dealers and home users to lift.”
Massy Gas said that the Bureau of Standard Jamaica has given its approval for the importation of the composite cylinders.
“We operate our business based on international standards and this cylinder is internationally tested and strongly regarded in all the markets in which it is traded. It brings significant benefit to the Jamaican consumer including the ability to see the gas levels and to comfortably carry the cylinder. In addition, there is no rust so GasPro Plus is an excellent cylinder to have in your home,” Ambersley said.
According to Massy Gas, the composite cylinder, though new to the island, has been used for many years in countries such as the UK, France, Canada, the USA, India and Caribbean neighbours such as Barbados and Guyana.
