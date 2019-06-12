Gas prices down $2.94; diesel down $3.04

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 13, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.11 and $128.95 per litre, respectively, down by $2.04 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.06 per litre following a decrease of $3.04 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $3.06, and will be sold for $133.48 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $110.32 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $36.55 per litre, down by $2.84 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $38.95 per litre after a decrease of $3.00.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.