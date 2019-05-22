Gas prices up $0.66, diesel up $0.28

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, May 23, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $134.86 and $137.70 per litre, respectively, up by $0.66 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $138.08 per litre following an increase of $0.28 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.13, and will be sold for $142.62 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.58 and will be sold for $119.41 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.22 per litre, down by $1.17 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.82 per litre after a decrease of $2.76.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.