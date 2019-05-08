Gas prices down $1.37; diesel up $0.58

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, May 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $135.84 and $138.68 per litre, respectively, down by $1.37 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $137.81 per litre following an increase of $0.58 while ultra-low sulphur diesel increased by $0.91, and will be sold for $141.80 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.75 and will be sold for $117.37 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.49 per litre, down by $1.63 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.52 per litre after a decrease of $3.06.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.