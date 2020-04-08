90-octane gas price up $0.03; diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of 90-octane gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, April 9, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

The price of 87-octane gasoline remains unchanged at $119.70, while 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $122.54 per litre, up by $0.03.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $120.02 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $2.95 and will be sold for $125.04 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.01 and will be sold for $102.50 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $34.90 per litre, up by $0.01 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.51 per litre after an increase of $0.05.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.