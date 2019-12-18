Gas prices up $0.07; diesel up $0.14

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 19, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.94 and $129.78 per litre, respectively, up by $0.07 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $133.98 per litre following an increase of $0.14 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $0.51 and will be sold for $138.13 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.36 and will be sold for $113.49 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $40.80 per litre, down by $1.03 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.89 per litre after an increase of $0.29.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.