Gas prices up $0.06, diesel down $0.49

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 24, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.41 and $ 113.24 per litre, respectively, up by $0.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.29 per litre following a decrease of $0.49 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $0.60 and will be sold for $116.42 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.84 and will be sold for $89.38 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.62 per litre, up by $0.94 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $54.02 per litre after an increase of $2.95.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.