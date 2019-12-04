Gas prices down $3.06; diesel down $1.99

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 5, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.78 and $129.62 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $133.59 per litre following a decrease of $1.99 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $2.45 and will be sold for $137.57 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $2.25 and will be sold for $113.13 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $44.89 per litre, down by $0.95 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.24 per litre after a decrease of $2.40.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.