Gas prices up $3.05; diesel down $0.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and a decrease in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, February 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $130.79 and $133.63 per litre, respectively, up by $3.05 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.32 per litre following a decrease of $0.03 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $0.07 and will be sold for $134.15 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.10 and will be sold for $108.94 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $43.31 per litre, up by $1.80 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.70 per litre after an increase of $3.04.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.