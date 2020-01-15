Gas prices down $3.00; diesel down $2.91

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 16, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $121.21 and $124.05 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $131.52 per litre following a decrease of $2.91 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $134.35 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $107.61 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $35.58 per litre, up by $1.02 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.66 per litre after an increase of $1.93.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.