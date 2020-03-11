Gas prices down $3.04; diesel down $3.03

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, March 12, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $124.73 and $127.57 per litre, respectively, down by $3.04 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $123.28 per litre following a decrease of $3.03 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.02 and will be sold for $128.11 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.05 and will be sold for $102.89 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.55 per litre, down by $2.21 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.70 per litre after a decrease of $3.01.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.