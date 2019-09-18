Gas prices up $1.60; diesel up $1.95

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 19, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $130.65 and $133.49 per litre, respectively, up by $1.60 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $137.77 per litre following an increase of $1.95 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.24, and will be sold for $142.26 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.28 and will be sold for $115.35 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.99 per litre, up by $0.93 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.32 per litre after an increase of $0.46.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.