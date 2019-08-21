Gas price up $0.38; diesel up $1.39

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 22, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $126.57 and $129.41 per litre, respectively, up by $0.38 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $130.83 per litre following an increase of $1.39 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $1.56, and will be sold for $135.14 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.40 and will be sold for $109.96 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $37.82 per litre, down by $0.67 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $39.70 per litre after a decrease of $1.65.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.