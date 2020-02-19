Gas prices up $3.06; diesel up $1.20

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 20, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $127.74 and $130.58 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.35 per litre following an increase of $1.20 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $1.99 and will be sold for $134.22 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.80 and will be sold for $109.05 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $41.51 per litre, up by $3.04 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.66 per litre after a decrease of $0.05.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.