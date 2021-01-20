Gas prices up $0.82, diesel up $1.46

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 21, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $115.93 and $118.76 per litre, respectively, up by $0.82 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $116.41 per litre following an increase of $1.46 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.94 and will be sold for $120.16 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.55 and will be sold for $92.40 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $54.98 per litre, up by $1.64 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.66 per litre after an increase of $2.15.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices