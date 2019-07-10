Gas prices up $2.77; diesel down $1.44

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the price of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 11, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $131.98 and $134.82 per litre, respectively, up by $2.77 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $132.62 per litre following a decrease of $1.44 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.60, and will be sold for $136.47 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.82 and will be sold for $112.35 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $37.96 per litre, up by $0.33 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $40.30 per litre after an increase of $0.74.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.