Gas prices up $1.03, diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 25, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $112.89 and $115.72 per litre, respectively, up by $1.03 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.67 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur is also up by $0.25 and will be sold for $114.59 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $90.32 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.83 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.75 per litre after a decrease of $2.11.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.