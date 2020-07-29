Gas prices up $2.50, diesel up $1.21

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 30, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $116.54 and $119.37 per litre, respectively, up by $2.50 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $115.62 per litre following an increase of $1.21 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $1.51 and will be sold for $118.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.93 and will be sold for $92.44 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.24 per litre, up by $1.39 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.00 per litre after an increase of $1.53.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.