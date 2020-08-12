Gas prices up $1.22, diesel up $1.43

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 13, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $115.97 and $118.80 per litre, respectively, up by $1.22 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $116.20 per litre following an increase of $1.43 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $0.21 and will be sold for $118.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.17 and will be sold for $92.78 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.86 per litre, up by $0.52 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.76 per litre after an increase of $1.30.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.