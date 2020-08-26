Gas prices up $1.54, diesel up $0.05

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, August 27, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $119.94 and $122.77 per litre, respectively, up by $1.54 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $117.30 per litre following an increase of $0.05 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.32 and will be sold for $119.55 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.93 and will be sold for $94.12 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.01 per litre, up by $0.12 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.69 per litre after an increase of $0.91.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.