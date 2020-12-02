Gas prices up $1.50, diesel up $1.78

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, December 3, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $108.07 and $110.90 per litre, respectively, up by $1.50 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $112.74 per litre following an increase of $1.78 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $2.21 and will be sold for $115.69 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $2.21 and will be sold for $87.34 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.73 per litre, up by $1.52 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.60 per litre after an increase of $0.50.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.