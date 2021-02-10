Gas prices up $3.03, diesel up $2.94

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, February 11, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $122.75 and $125.58 per litre, respectively, up by $3.03 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $121.59 per litre following an increase of $2.94 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.06 and will be sold for $126.42 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $96.81 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.70 per litre, down by $1.54 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.18 per litre after an increase of $0.17.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices