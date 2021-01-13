Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $1.84

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 14, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $115.11 and $117.94 per litre, respectively, up by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $114.95 per litre following an increase of $1.84 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $3.00 and will be sold for $119.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $91.85 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.34 per litre, up by $3.00 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.51 per litre after a decrease of $3.00.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.