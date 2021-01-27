Gas prices up $1.26, diesel up $0.18

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 28, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $117.19 and $120.02 per litre, respectively, up by $1.26 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $116.59 per litre following an increase of $0.18 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.57 and will be sold for $120.73 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $0.48 and will be sold for $91.92 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $53.36 per litre, down by $1.62 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.32 per litre after a decrease of $2.34.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices