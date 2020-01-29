Gas prices down $0.98; diesel down $0.66

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, January 30, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.



87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $121.75 and $124.59 per litre, respectively, down by $0.98 each.



Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $129.89 per litre following a decrease of $0.66 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $0.59 and will be sold for $133.44 per litre.



Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.28 and will be sold for $106.18 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $35.55 per litre, down by $0.01 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.04 per litre after an increase of $3.06.



Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.