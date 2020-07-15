Gas prices up $0.66, diesel up $0.85

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 16, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $114.12 and $116.95 per litre, respectively, up by $0.66 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $112.74 per litre following an increase of $0.85 while ultra-low sulphur is up by $0.88 and will be sold for $115.53 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $1.43 and will be sold for $88.94 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.92 per litre, up by $0.59 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.24 per litre after an increase of $1.01.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.