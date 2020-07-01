Gas prices down $2.36, diesel down $1.84

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, July 2, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.53 and $113.36 per litre, respectively, down by $2.36 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $108.83 per litre following a decrease of $1.84 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.00 and will be sold for $111.59 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $87.26 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.77 per litre, down by $3.06 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.87 per litre after a decrease of $2.88.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.