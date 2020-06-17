Gas prices down $3.00, diesel up $0.45

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday, June 18, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $111.86 and $114.69 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.42 per litre following an increase of $0.45 while ultra-low sulphur is also up by $0.25 and will be sold for $114.34 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.25 and will be sold for $90.07 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $48.58 per litre, down by $1.63 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.86 per litre after a decrease of $1.58.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.