Gas prices down $3.06, diesel prices down $2.56

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, June 4, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $114.61 and $117.44 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $107.59 per litre following a decrease of $2.56 while ultra-low sulphur is down by $3.06 and will be sold for $113.84 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.06 and will be sold for $89.57 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.21 per litre, down by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.57 per litre after a decrease of $0.22.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.