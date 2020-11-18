Gas prices up $1.44, diesel up $1.39

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see an increase at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 19, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $106.15 and $108.98 per litre, respectively, up by $1.44 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $108.93 per litre following an increase of $1.39 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.83 and will be sold for $111.11 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.23 and will be sold for $82.63 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.62 per litre, down by $0.20 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.85 per litre after an increase of $0.31.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.