Gas prices down $3.06, diesel down $1.99

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, November 5, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $105.65 and $108.48 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $107.29 per litre following a decrease of $1.99 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is down by $1.35 and will be sold for $110.03 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $1.79 and will be sold for $82.15 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.57 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $51.29 per litre after an increase of $0.83.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.