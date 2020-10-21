Gas prices down $0.25, diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the prices of diesel, effective Thursday, October 22, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.24 and $113.07 per litre, respectively, down by $0.25 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $110.47 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.14 and will be sold for $112.44 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.60 and will be sold for $85.65 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $46.36 per litre, up by $0.25 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $50.23 per litre after an increase of $0.25.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.