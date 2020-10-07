Gas prices down $3.06, diesel up $0.25

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and an increase in the prices of diesel, effective Thursday, October 8, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $110.24 and $113.07 per litre, respectively, down by $3.06 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $109.97 per litre following an increase of $0.25 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is up by $0.25 and will be sold for $112.05 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene increased in price by $0.90 and will be sold for $84.80 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $45.86 per litre, up by $0.27 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $49.73 per litre after a decrease of $0.99.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.