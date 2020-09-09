Gas prices down $3.00, diesel down $3.06

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the prices of gasoline and diesel, effective Thursday, September 10, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.

87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $116.01 and $118.84 per litre, respectively, down by $3.00 each.

Automotive diesel fuel will be sold for $112.41 per litre following a decrease of $3.06 while ultra-low sulphur diesel is also down by $3.06 and will be sold for $115.22 per litre.

Meanwhile, kerosene decreased in price by $3.00 and will be sold for $89.65 per litre.

Propane liquid petroleum will be sold for $47.64 per litre, down by $2.03 and butane liquid petroleum will be sold for $52.15 per litre after a decrease of $0.64.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their respective mark-up to these prices.